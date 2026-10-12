Mohali MC fines firm ₹5,000 for dumping cement in Sector 89

The municipal corporation (MC) has fined Surya Con Building Trust ₹5,000 and impounded its vehicle after workers allegedly dumped cement in the open in Sector 89 despite an earlier warning on September 28. Mayor Sarabjit Singh Samana took action against the company and handed the vehicle over to the police. (HT File)

Mayor Sarabjit Singh Samana took action against the company and handed the vehicle over to the police. The civic body also obtained a written undertaking from the firm, in which it agreed not to dump cement or construction waste in open spaces again.

According to the mayor, officials had caught the same vehicle dumping cement in the open on September 28. They issued a warning and released the vehicle at the time. However, the company allegedly repeated the act, prompting the civic body to impound the vehicle and impose the penalty.

Samana said dumping cement and concrete in open plots damages public spaces, affects parks and harms the environment. He said the municipal corporation would not allow businesses to use vacant plots as dumping grounds.

“The administration gives everyone an equal opportunity to work, but it will not allow anyone to damage the environment,” Samana said.

The mayor said the MC would continue inspection drives to identify and act against those dumping construction waste in open areas. He added that repeat offenders could face action under Section 324 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with mischief causing damage to property.

The civic body has asked the company to comply with its undertaking and stop dumping waste in open spaces. Officials said they would take further action if the firm violated the undertaking again.