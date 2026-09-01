Mohali: Unidentified men booked for assault, stealing cash, jewellery

A group of almost fifteen men were booked on August 30 for allegedly assaulting and robbing of ₹2 lakh and a silver chain from a 26-year-old film production manager outside Moga City Center in Kharar. Kharar police have registered an FIR sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, pertaining to unlawful assembly, rioting while armed with weapons, wrongful restraint, causing hurt and criminal intimidation. (HT File)

According to the FIR, complainant Pankaj, a Haryana native who lives in Kharar, had parked his car outside Moga City Center and ordered food from a nearby shop. While he waited outside, accused Chhotu Saga, Ajay driver and two unidentified men allegedly approached him, forced him to sit, slapped him and threatened him over a dispute involving a woman named Rekha Thakur.

Two vehicles, including a grey Toyota Innova and a sedan, arrived at the spot carrying several men. Some of them were allegedly carrying iron rods and sticks.

One person allegedly hit Pankaj on his right calf with an iron rod, while another accused Vinod hit him on the head with a wooden stick. The other accused, including Ajay, Sanju and Vikram, allegedly surrounded him and assaulted him with punches and kicks.

Pankaj then ran into a nearby eatery seeking help, but the accused allegedly followed him, pulled him outside and searched his pockets. They allegedly took ₹2 lakh in cash and an eight-tola silver chain from him before leaving the spot.

According to the complainant, the dispute dates back around four months to an incident at Punjab Film City in Chuni Kalan. He alleged that Rekha Thakur had brought unauthorised persons to the film set, leading to an altercation.

Pankaj’s friend Chand Shivraj reached the spot after the incident and took him to Civil Hospital, Kharar, for treatment.

Kharar police have registered an FIR against Rekha Thakur, Chhotu Saga, Vinod, Ajay Driver, Sanju, Vikram and nine unidentified persons under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, pertaining to unlawful assembly, rioting while armed with weapons, wrongful restraint, causing hurt and criminal intimidation.