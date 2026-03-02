Flights from Chandigarh to Dubai, Abu Dhabi suspended amid Middle East crisis

The two direct flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi from Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport in Mohali have been cancelled until further notice as airlines grapple with operational disruptions due to the escalating Middle East conflict. Airport CEO Ajay Kumar confirmed that the airline suspended its Middle East operations from Chandigarh as a precautionary measure. (HT Photo for representation)

The Dubai flight operated daily, while the Abu Dhabi service ran three times a week. Both routes are operated by IndiGo, which decided to withdraw operations amid heightened security concerns after reported attacks in the region.

Passengers have been urged to confirm their flight status before heading to the airport, as the suspension will remain in force until further notice

Airport CEO Ajay Kumar confirmed that the airline suspended its Middle East operations from Chandigarh as a precautionary measure. He stated that passenger safety remained the top priority and that services will resume only after conditions stabilised and necessary regulatory clearances were obtained.

The suspension has disrupted the travel plans of hundreds of passengers bound for the UAE, particularly business travellers, tourists and members of the Punjabi diaspora who use Dubai and Abu Dhabi as key international transit hubs.

Airline sources indicated that affected passengers will be eligible for refunds for the cancelled travel dates. Travellers have been advised to monitor official airline updates for information on refunds, rebooking options and revised schedules.

Airport authorities clarified that the disruption is limited to UAE-bound international services, while domestic flight operations from Chandigarh continue as usual. Officials are closely monitoring the situation in coordination with aviation regulators before taking a call on resuming services.