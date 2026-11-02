Mohali: Retired cop held for killing 72-year-old sister-in-law in Kharar

A 62-year-old retired police official, Mokam Singh, was arrested for allegedly killing his 72-year-old sister-in-law with an axe in the early hours of Friday. The incident took place at their home in Mamupur village, Kharar. Following a complaint filed by the victim’s son, the police registered a murder case against the accused. Gharuan SHO Balwinder Singh said the police found the body near the entrance of the house and initiated proceedings. (HT File)

The victim, Karnail Kaur, was fatally attacked around 2:30 am, according to her family. Her son, Hartej Singh, stated that family members discovered her lying in a pool of blood near the house entrance, with an axe lying nearby. Although family members rushed her to the hospital, doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Hartej stated he was unaware of any prior dispute or enmity between the families that could have caused the attack. While noting there had been discussions regarding the accused’s mental health, he clarified that the family knew of no diagnosed or active history of mental illness. He demanded strict action against the accused. Kaur is survived by two sons and a daughter.

Gharuan SHO Balwinder Singh said the police found the body near the entrance of the house and initiated proceedings.

The SHO stated that an FIR was registered based on the victim’s son’s statement, the accused was arrested, legal proceedings and the post-mortem examination were initiated, and the accused will be produced before the court.

The police are investigating the circumstances of the attack, and the court has granted them a four-day remand.