Mosques row: Bandh observed in Himachal, locals demand outsiders’ verification

Shops remained closed in several towns across Himachal Pradesh on Saturday as a two-hour bandh was observed in protest against unauthorised construction of mosques in the state and the recent police action on demonstrators. There was not much impact in Shimla as the Beopar Mandal had already observed a bandh on Thursday. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

The bandh call till 11 AM given by the VHP and various business groups saw protest marches by some Hindu organisations at Bilaspur, Kullu, Chamba, Hamirpur, Poanta Sahib and other places. There was not much impact in Shimla as the Beopar Mandal had already observed a bandh on Thursday.

The protesters also recited Hanuman chalisa during the bandh period in Hamirpur and Chamba towns and raised slogans.

The protest was against unauthorised construction of a portion of a mosque in Shimla and encroachment on government land by a mosque in Mandi besides baton charge on protestors of Hindu groups in Shimla on Wednesday and use of water cannon on demonstrators in Mandi on Friday, VHP officer bearers said.

The protesters are also demanding verification of outsiders living in the state.”The Manali Beopar Mandal kept the shops closed for two hours,” said Rajneesh, general secretary Manali Beopar Mandal Rajneesh.Shops also remained closed in Dalhousie. Proper verification of outsiders should be done and encroachments should be dealt strictly, said a shopkeeper of Dalhousie.

Ten people including four police personnel were injured in the clash between the police and the protestors in Sanjauli area of Shimla town on Wednesday and FIRs have been registered against 50 people by the police.”There have been several incidents of Muslims taking laws in hands in Chamba and we have been strongly advocating for verification of outsiders for a long time,” said VHP state president Keshav Verma.

“The VHP would continue to fight for the rights of Hindus and local people and would not allow people from other states with fake Aadhaar cards to harm their cause,” said state VHP assistant secretary Pankaj Bhartiya.”A number of unauthorised mosques have come up in various parts of the state including Hamirpur,” he alleged.

Anil Soni, beopar mandal chief of Hamirpur, said the traders are supporting the cause of the local people and would not tolerate the activities of those who are selling their goods without any valid documents and without paying taxes.

On Friday, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had appealed to the people to maintain peace and brotherhood and said tourists are welcome.

“I appeal to everyone to maintain peace and make no provocative statements. No one is allowed to take law into their hands. We respect everyone. The land of Himachal has respect for all religions,” he had said.