Murmu to chair Haryana Day diamond jubilee celebrations in Kurukshetra today

The President of India Droupadi Murmu will on Sunday participate in “Hirak Jayanti” celebrations, the state-level Diamond Jubilee function marking 60 years since the formation of the state of Haryana at Kurukshetra University (KU) in Kurukshetra. President to attend three other programs spanning five hours in the district; strict prohibitory orders in place. (HT File)

The President arrived at the Ambala Air Force Station (AFS) via special flight late Saturday after she participated in the Simhastha Maha Kumbh at Nashik in Maharashtra.

At the AFS, she was welcomed by governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh and chief minister Nayab Singh Saini.

During her travel from Ambala to Kurukshetra, strict restrictions will be in place on the route until she reaches Shri Devikup Bhadrakali Temple on Jhansa road, where Murmu will pay obeisance with her family and begin her nearly five-hour long tour of the holy town.

Kurukshetra deputy commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena said that she will then reach Kurukshetra University to visit an exhibition showcasing Haryana’s 60-year history, development, and achievements, as well as a vision for a developed Haryana by 2047.

“She will then attend the state-level diamond jubilee celebrations in the university auditorium as the chief guest and release the poster for the Ratnavali Festival. The President will then attend a program at Gurukul to commemorate the centenary of the sacrifice of freedom fighter Swami Shraddhanand,” Meena said.

The DC said that the district administration has completed all preparations for the President’s proposed visit and elaborate security arrangements have been made.

He said that to strengthen security arrangements in view of the President’s visit, the entire Kurukshetra district has been declared a no-fly zone for drones on October 31 and November 1, 2026.

The district has also been declared a red zone, according to orders issued under Section 163 of the BNSS, 2023, and Rule 24 of the Drone Rules, 2021.

“However, police and government employees on duty, as well as unmanned aircraft systems operated by the Haryana Police, the Indian Army, and the Air Force, are exempted from these orders. Strict action will be taken against those who disobey the orders under Section 223 of the BNS, 2023, and other relevant legal provisions,” the DC said in a statement.

In the orders issued, parking any type of vehicle will be prohibited on both sides of the road within a 75-meter radius of the VVIP route and event venues.

Furthermore, carrying sticks, swords, axes, or any other lethal weapon within a two-kilometer radius of the event venues is prohibited.

In view of the events and to maintain smooth traffic, entry of heavy vehicles into the city has been banned until 8 pm on November 1.

DSP traffic Suresh Kumar said that checkpoints have been set up on all major roads of the city and alternative routes have been determined for heavy vehicles.

Superintendent of police (SP) Chander Mohan has appealed to city residents to avoid driving vehicles toward KU, Gurukul Kurukshetra, and Jhansa Road during the VVIP visit unless absolutely necessary.