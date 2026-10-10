Nagrota Bagwan to get new honey processing plant

The Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Marketing and Consumers Federation Limited (HIMFED) will set up a honey processing plant in Nagrota Bagwan and explore the feasibility of establishing new petrol pumps as part of its business diversification and expansion strategy. The board reviewed HIMFED’s fertiliser sales operations across Himachal Pradesh and emphasised measures to boost sales and ensure the availability of agricultural inputs to farmers. (HT Photo for representation)

The proposals were taken up at a meeting of HIMFED’s board of directors, chaired by its chairman Maheshwar Chauhan in Shimla on Friday.

With the aim of diversifying HIMFED’s business and developing new revenue streams, a proposal to set up a honey processing plant at Nagrota Bagwan was discussed. The potential for promoting honey processing and value addition through this project was considered.

Furthermore, a proposal to assess the feasibility and prospects of establishing new petrol pumps to expand the organisation’s commercial activities was also tabled. “This initiative aims to broaden the scope of HIMFED’s business and generate additional sources of income,” an official said.

The board reviewed HIMFED’s fertiliser sales operations across Himachal Pradesh and emphasised measures to boost sales and ensure the availability of agricultural inputs to farmers.

The proposed honey processing plant in Nagrota Bagwan is aimed at promoting honey processing and value addition while creating new business opportunities and additional revenue streams for the federation.

The board also took up a proposal to assess the feasibility of establishing new petrol pumps to broaden HIMFED’s commercial operations and generate additional income. In another key decision, the board decided to start a new fertiliser sales centre at Haroli in Una district with immediate effect.