Sidhu alleges ‘security lapse’ as ‘suspicious character’ spotted at his Patiala residence

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Apr 16, 2023 11:13 PM IST

Sidhu said he has taken up the matter with Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav and Patiala senior superintendent of police Varun Sharma

Former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday claimed that an “unknown suspicious character” was spotted on the terrace of his Patiala residence.

Sidhu said he has taken up the matter with Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav and Patiala senior superintendent of police Varun Sharma. The security at his house was enhanced and a probe launched with the police scanning the footage of CCTV cameras.

In a tweet, Sidhu said, “Today on the terrace of my residence an unknown suspicious character wrapped in grey blanket was noticed around 7:00 PM , the moment my servant went out raised the alarm and called for help , he immediately ran and escaped (sic).”

“This security lapse will not deter me from raising my voice for Punjab,” he added while tagging CM Bhagwant Mann.

Sidhu’s residence is situated near Bardari Garden in the heart of Patiala city. The former PPCC chief was accorded ‘Z+ category’ security before he went to jail in a 1988 road rage case. He had on April 1 come out of Patiala jail after undergoing 10-month rigorous imprisonment.

After his release from the prison, his security was reduced to ‘Y category’.

Sidhu had categorically said that his security was deliberately trimmed to curtail his movement.

Ever since coming out of jail, he has been severally criticising the state government over ‘poor’ law and order condition in Punjab, besides raking other issues.

