Need to start new agricultural revolution: Haryana CM Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said there is a need to start a new agricultural revolution and scientists of Hisar's Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (CCS HAU) and Maharana Pratap Horticultural University, Karnal, should work closely for bringing forward new genres.

Speaking at Haryana Krishi Vikas Mela at CCS HAU in Hisar, Khattar said the government is ready to provide every support to these top universities so that research work is not hampered.

“This desired research work will not only ensure reduction in agricultural cost but also improve the quality of yield produced, which will further play a pivotal role in increasing the income of the farmers,” he added

The chief minister said that Haryana represents only 2% of the nation’s population but its share in defence has reached nearly 10 %.

“The government has formed the export promotion council and this initiative will be taken to start cargo flights from Maharaja Agrasen Airport, Hisar, in the coming time so that fresh fruits and vegetables grown by local farmers can be exported to Arab countries,” the CM said.

Khattar urged the agricultural scientists to conduct research on the subject for adopting the best ways to get a high yield with minimum cost and focus should be on improving the variety of seeds.

“The quality of food grains has been affected by the excessive use of chemicals, and pesticides. Adopting natural farming is the need of the hour. The state government is giving several types of subsidies to promote natural farming. Farmers should adopt sowing cash crops including fruits, flowers, vegetables, along with shifting to beekeeping, animal husbandry and fisheries,” the CM added.

Khattar said the government is giving a subsidy of up to 85 % to farmers for micro irrigation.

“Borewells are being installed for groundwater recharging. We have planned to install 1,000 recharging borewells in the first phase. For this, the farmer has to pay only ₹25,000, the rest of the expenses will be borne by the government,” he added.

Khattar said his government has transferred ₹52,000 crore of various subsidies directly to the farmers’ account and with this, the government has saved about ₹1,200 crore.

“Every farmer should upload complete details of their crops on the Meri Fasal, Mera Byora portal. Our government has hiked the agriculture budget six times. The budget for gaushalas has soared from ₹40 crore to ₹400 crore.

Under the crop insurance scheme, an amount of ₹6,000 crore has been disbursed to the farmers. Besides giving a compensation of ₹4,000 crore to the farmers whose crops were not covered under the crop insurance scheme,” he added.

Earlier, the chief minister interacted with people in Hisar and heard grievances during the Jan Samvad programme. On a complaint, Khattar directed the officials to uphold the increment of patwari Ram Avtar Sharma, who was posted in Narnaund, for demanding money from people, who come to get a copy of their land details.

“In the eight years, we have received 13 lakh complaints on the CM window, of which 10 lakh complaints were sorted out. There are discrepancies in the Parivar Pehchan Patra and the officials are working to resolve the issue,” Khattar said.

The CM also took the aerial route to take stock of the preparedness of Hisar airport.