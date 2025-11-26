Search
NIA arrests Faridabad man who harboured Red Fort blast terrorist

ByMir Ehsan
Published on: Nov 26, 2025 12:30 pm IST

National Investigation Agency makes seventh arrest in the case after it found Soyab, a resident of Dhauj near Al Falah University in Faridabad, gave logistical support to main accused Umar Un Nabi before the November 10 explosion.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a Faridabad resident for harbouring terrorist Umar Un Nabi immediately before the Red Fort blast in New Delhi on November 10.

Soyab of Dhauj near Al Falah University in Faridabad is the seventh accused to be arrested in the Red Fort blast case. (HT Photo)

Soyab of Dhauj near Al Falah University in Faridabad is the seventh accused to be arrested in the case, the NIA release said.

NIA investigations have revealed that Soyab had provided logistical support to Umar before the car bombing that killed 13 people and injured several others in the national capital.

Umar was driving the explosives-laden Hyundai i20 car and in which the blast had been triggered near a traffic crossing in the peak evening hour traffic.

The NIA has arrested six other accomplices of Umar in the course of its investigation so far. They include Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganai of Pulwama; Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather of Anantnag; Dr Shaheen Saeed of Lucknow; and Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay of Shopian.

Earlier, the NIA had arrested two other accused: Amir Rashid Ali, in whose name the car used in the blast was registered, and Jasir Bilal Wani, alias Danish, who provided technical aid to Umar Un Nabi.

All accused are in NIA custody at present.

The agency continues to pursue leads in connection with the suicide bombing, and has been conducting searches across states in coordination with the respective police forces in a bid to identify and track others involved in the attack.

Efforts to unravel the entire conspiracy behind the terror attack are underway.

