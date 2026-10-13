NIA attaches LeT-linked Srinagar property used to harbour Pakistani terrorists

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday attached a residential property at Danihama village, Hazratbal, Srinagar, for allegedly harbouring Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists. The property, belonging to accused Ghulam Mohammad Mir, was attached under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The property, belonging to accused Ghulam Mohammad Mir, was attached under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Investigators established a direct link between the premises and a cross-border terror conspiracy. The house was allegedly used to shelter Pakistani terrorists and conceal incriminating material linked to the LeT network.

The case was registered on March 31 at the Zakoora police station in Srinagar before the NIA took over and re-registered it.

An official spokesperson said the probe exposed a local network of over ground workers (OGWs) coordinating with Pakistan-based LeT handlers. The network facilitated the infiltration, movement, logistics, and shelter of Pakistani terrorists planning attacks against civilians, security forces, and government installations.

A search conducted on April 6 at Mir’s house led to the arrest of two suspected LeT-affiliated Pakistani terrorists, identified as Abu Huraira and Khubaib. Officers also recovered an explosive-like substance, digital devices, and incriminating material.

The NIA said Mir knowingly provided his home as a safe haven to support terror activities.

Investigation is on to identify facilitators, OGWs, and entities connected to the Pakistan-based handlers.