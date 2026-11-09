No new private de-addiction licences in Punjab since 2022 spark monopoly concerns

Despite the Punjab government’s high-profile anti-drug campaign Yudh Nashian Virudh, the state health department has not issued a single licence for a new private de-addiction centre or clinic since 2022. Activists argue this multi-year freeze restricts the expansion of crucial health infrastructure during an ongoing addiction crisis. (Shutterstock)

State health minister Dr Balbir Singh said no fresh permissions have been granted to private individuals during this period. However, he did not explain the reason behind the freeze or clarify whether the government plans to reopen the licensing process.

Activists argue this multi-year freeze restricts the expansion of crucial health infrastructure during an ongoing addiction crisis.

The suspension has simultaneously increased pressure on the existing government-run treatment network and raised concerns about the proliferation of illegal and unauthorised de-addiction centres.

Punjab Police have been conducting raids to shut down these illicit facilities. In a recent drive in Malerkotla last week, officers shut down an unauthorised centre and rescued several inmates living in unlawful conditions.

The policy has also consolidated market power: Nearly 100 of Punjab’s 177 private de-addiction centres are now controlled by a network of just 10 to 12 operators, creating a virtual monopoly in the sector.

Key rules suspended

The state’s regulatory framework faces further scrutiny after the health department abruptly shelved core provisions of the Punjab Substance Use Disorder Treatment, Counselling and Rehabilitation Centres Rules, 2025.

Notified on December 12, 2025, several key rules were placed in abeyance on December 24 pending “a government review of the provisions”, without clarifying what prompted the review.

The suspended rules include a proposal restricting any single entity to a maximum of five centres, which would have broken up the current cartel-like ownership.

Rule 18(A)(5) that requires minimum admissions and 40% bed occupancy, and Rule 18(E)(a) fixing a psychiatrist-to-patient ratio of 1:75 per eight-hour OPD shift have also been kept in abeyance.

Rule 18(I)(2) mandating lab testing for every batch of buprenorphine-naloxone before dispensing is on hold, too.

As a result, operational standards remain compromised.

Several private facilities have reported OPD footfalls exceeding 200 patients handled by a single psychiatrist. Experts have also highlighted a shortage of specialists fluent in Punjabi and Hindi, which hinders effective diagnosis and care.

Both Dr Rohini Goyal, deputy director of the mental health cell, and Dr Sandeep Bhola, the nodal officer for the state’s drug de-addiction programme, failed to respond to repeated requests for comment.

Barred despite central clearance

The restrictions also prevent private psychiatrists from offering independent outpatient Opioid Substitution Therapy (OST), despite central directives aimed at expanding access.

On March 28, 2019, the Union government amended restrictions on buprenorphine and buprenorphine-naloxone to allow direct supply to private psychiatric clinics and hospitals, responding to representations from the Association of Psychiatrists.

Punjab has not implemented this change. Asked why private specialists cannot offer independent OPD treatment, Dr Balbir Singh cited ongoing litigation.

“The matter is pending before the court, and the government cannot act until legal proceedings are resolved,” he said, adding: “Private psychiatrists are welcome to join government de-addiction centres, where we currently face a shortage.”

A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Punjab and Haryana high court, challenging the central rules governing the dispensing of buprenorphine while raising concerns over potential misuse and unauthorised dispensing of the drug.

Until the court case resolves or licensing opens, independent specialists remain sidelined, leaving treatment infrastructure constrained despite the state’s public shortfall of mental health professionals.