No number plate, no fuel in Ambala

Ambala deputy commissioner (DC) Sachin Gupta on Friday issued orders banning the sale of fuel or CNG to vehicles that do not display a valid number plate at all petrol pumps in the district. The order also directs all owners, managers, operators, and staff of petrol pumps located within the Ambala district boundaries to strictly adhere to these instructions. (HT File)

Officials said that the order invoked under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, was issued to maintain law and order and curb criminal activities in the district.

Gupta issued the order—effective immediately—prohibiting the sale of petrol, diesel, CNG, or any other fuel to vehicles lacking a valid number plate at any petrol pump within the district.

The DC said he received a report from the superintendent of police, Ambala about anti-social and criminal elements, which took place using vehicles without number plates to carry out thefts, robberies, shootings, and other criminal acts.

“After committing these offences, the perpetrators flee the scene, making it challenging for the police and investigative agencies to identify the vehicles or the individuals involved. This measure has been taken in the interest of public safety and the maintenance of law and order,” the order read.

The order also directs all owners, managers, operators, and staff of petrol pumps located within the Ambala district boundaries to strictly adhere to these instructions.