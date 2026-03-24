Now, pay ₹80 for downloading FIR in Punjab

The Punjab Police has introduced a fee of ₹80 for downloading FIRs from its online portals, ending the earlier free access, which has drawn criticism from legal experts and activists. The police have also introduced a ₹100 charge for a copy of the daily dairy reports (DDR). The Punjab Police has introduced a fee of ₹80 for downloading FIRs from its online portals, ending the earlier free access, which has drawn criticism from legal experts and activists. The police have also introduced a ₹100 charge for a copy of the daily dairy reports (DDR). (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The new system came into effect on Monday following a government notification. Officials clarified that only the complainant can obtain a free copy, and that too strictly from the concerned police station. Any download through the online portal, even by the complainant, will attract the ₹80 fee.

Special director general of police (community affairs division and women’s affairs) Gurpreet Kaur Deo said the decision is in line with government directions. “The complainant can get a free copy from the police station, while online access is now chargeable,” she added.

DSP Prabjot, who is in charge of implementing this order, said even police personnel will have to pay ₹80 if they download any FIR. “If the complainant downloads it online, they will also have to pay. There’s no exemption for anyone. The new system also mandates a fee of ₹100 for downloading daily diary reports (DDRs) online,” she said.

Sukhwinder Singh, manager at Software Technology Parks of India, Mohali, also confirmed that the fee for FIR downloads has been introduced following a notification from the department of good governance and information technology.

The move is significant given the scale of FIR usage in the state. In Mohali district alone, more than 4,000 FIRs are registered annually, with Zirakpur accounting for over 600 cases last year. In Ludhiana commissionerate of police has registered 1,743 FIRs this year till March 23.

A senior police official, requesting anonymity, said that nearly 45,000 FIRs are registered in the state annually.

According to official data available on the Punjab Police Saanjh portal, over 41.7 lakh FIRs have been downloaded so far, underlining how critical free digital access has become.

Legal experts argue that the decision runs contrary to the spirit of transparency.

“In the landmark Youth Bar Association of India vs Union of India judgment, the Supreme Court directed that FIRs be uploaded online within 24 hours, linking access to Article 21 and the right to fair legal process, advocate Tejwinder Singh Gill said, adding that the issue is not about ₹80 but about principle.

He warned that monetising FIR access could create barriers, especially for economically weaker sections.

Activist and advocate Gagan Preet Singh termed the move ‘shocking,’ arguing that an FIR is a public document and not a commodity to be sold. He questioned the rationale behind imposing a fee when legal aid systems are meant to ensure free access to justice and urged the government to roll back the decision.

“Access to an FIR should be simple, immediate and free, as it is often the first step in securing justice,” said one of the public prosecutors, who didn’t wish to be named.