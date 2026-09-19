One killed, 2 injured in firing at cane service office in Yamunanagar

A man was killed and two others were injured after two to three bike-borne assailants allegedly opened fire at a crane service office near the Chunna Bhati area of Jagadhri town on Friday night. Eyewitnesses reported that at least 15 rounds were fired at the victims, who were inside the office. (HT)

The deceased was identified as Rachhpal Singh, a resident of Mandhar village, who worked at the establishment. The injured, Kamaljeet Singh and Gurleen Singh of Mussimbal village, were taken to the district civil hospital for treatment.

The recent incident comes two weeks after 65-year-old financier and transporter Harbhajan Singh was shot dead outside a gym in the Model Town area during the early hours of September 3. Although police arrested four men in that case, two shooters believed to be from Rohtak remain at large.

According to information, the attackers fired on three men present on the first floor of Devender Crane Service. 50-year-old Rachhpal died on the spot, while Kamaljeet and Gurleen sustained serious injuries before the assailants fled the scene. Eyewitnesses reported that at least 15 rounds were fired at the victims, who were inside the office.

Police teams reached to inspect the crime scene. Officials scanned CCTV footage to trace the assailants’ route. DSP Rajeev Miglani said police were informed about the incident around 10 pm.

A case has been registered and investigators are probing the potential involvement of gangsters or extortion activity.

Shortly after, police received reports of similar gunfire at the residence of the Mussimbal village sarpanch. SP Goyal and DSP Rajat Gulia inspected that spot as well, where CCTV footage captured three masked men firing indiscriminately at a house before escaping.