Over 3,000 Sikh pilgrims from India are expected to arrive in Pakistan through the Wagah border to attend celebrations marking the 557th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, officials said on Friday. “The Pakistan government has issued visas to 3,091 Indian Sikh pilgrims who are scheduled to arrive here on coming Sunday via the Wagah border,” Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) spokesperson Ghulam Mohyuddin said. Mohyuddin said the main ceremony to mark the birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism will be held at Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib on November 24. (HT) more

ETPB secretary Nasir Mushtaq, Punjab Minister and Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora and other officials will receive the pilgrims from India, he said.

Mohyuddin said the main ceremony to mark the birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism will be held at Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib on November 24.

“The ETPB, in coordination with the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and district administrations, has finalised arrangements for the visiting pilgrims,” he said.

Medical camps, accommodation, langar (community meals), security and transport facilities have been arranged for the pilgrims, he said. According to the official itinerary, the pilgrims will proceed to Nankana Sahib after their arrival on Nov 22. The following day, they will visit several historic gurdwaras in the district before attending the main birth anniversary celebrations at Gurdwara Janam Asthan.

The ceremony at Gurdwara Janam Asthan will feature the conclusion of the Akhand Path Sahib, a continuous recitation of the Sikh holy book, and a Nagar Kirtan, a religious procession.

On November 25, the pilgrims will visit Gurdwara Sacha Sauda in Farooqabad before proceeding to Hassan Abdal, where they will stay overnight at Gurdwara Panja Sahib.

They will travel to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Narowal, on Nov 27 and spend the night there. A kabaddi match will be organised at the gurdwara on Nov 28, after which the pilgrims will leave for Lahore and stay overnight at Gurdwara Dera Sahib.

The visiting Sikh devotees will spend Nov 29 and 30 visiting various historic gurdwaras in Lahore before returning to India through the Wagah border by road on Dec 1.

Nanakana Sahib Deputy Commissioner Rana Hameed told a press conference on Friday that arrangements for the 557th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak have been completed and given final shape.

He said more than 2,500 police officers and personnel have been deployed for security, and the counters of National Bank and Bank of Punjab will be set up for currency exchange.