The finance and contract committee of the municipal corporation (MC), Panchkula, on Thursday approved development works and civic infrastructure projects worth ₹48 crore. These projects will cover roads, parking facilities, sewerage upgrades and sanitation services. Focus on roads, parking, sewerage upgrades and sanitation services. (HT File) more

A major portion of the approved expenditure is earmarked for road infrastructure. The committee cleared proposals for strengthening pavements, resurfacing and re-carpeting of internal roads in Sectors 4, 6, 6 (Mansa Devi Complex), 7, 8, 9, 10, 14, 15, 16, 21 and 26.

Besides, the panel approved the proposal for replacement of sewer lines in Housing Board and Sanatan Dharma Mandir Block in Sector 10 (Ward 4), EWS Colony in Sector 15 and Railly village in Sector 12-A (Ward 11).

To improve sanitation and strengthen the solid waste management system, the committee approved the operation and maintenance of community and public toilets, besides hiring tractor-trolleys, backhoe loaders and manpower. It also cleared the procurement of four trailer-mounted suction machines with sludge tanks and two truck-mounted suction-cum-jetting machines to improve sewer cleaning and maintenance.

The approved proposals further include improvement of parking areas in markets in Sector 6, Sector 14 and Ashiyana Complex, and Sector 26. The work for strengthening internal roads and parking areas in Sector 14 and Ashiyana Complex (Ward 10) was also approved.