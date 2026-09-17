Panipat: 4 held for stealing ₹3.8L from car after accident altercation

Panipat police on Wednesday arrested four men for allegedly stealing ₹3.80 lakh from a car near the Rohtak railway crossing (NFL Naka) during an altercation over an accident. DSP Suresh Kumar Saini said that the Model Town police received a complaint from Bhupender Singh, who had been working as a shift in-charge at a private company for the last three years. (HT Photo for representation)

The arrested accused have been identified as Sahil, Sajid, Wajid and Kala, all locals. Police recovered ₹1 lakh of the stolen cash and the auto-rickshaw used in the crime from the accused.

DSP Suresh Kumar Saini said that the Model Town police received a complaint from Bhupender Singh, who had been working as a shift in-charge at a private company for the last three years.

“On September 7, he had collected ₹8.02 lakh from the owner of the company for labour payments and handed over ₹4 lakh to a contractor. While returning home around 6pm with the remaining ₹4.02 lakh in his car, his vehicle collided with an auto-rickshaw that was moving ahead of him near the Rohtak railway crossing (NFL Naka). Five young men were travelling in the auto-rickshaw,” he said.

The DSP said that the men forced him to stop and began arguing and behaving aggressively, while two of them engaged him in an argument, the other three circled around the car.

“During this distraction, they stole the money from a polythene bag kept on the back seat. ₹22,000 fell inside the car, while the accused fled with ₹3.80 lakh. A team under CIA-2 in-charge sub-inspector Anil examined footage from over 30 CCTV cameras installed at the crime scene and arrested four men,” he said.

The DSP said that the accused admitted to being addicted to drugs and stated that they had committed the crime to fund their addiction.

All four were produced before the court on Wednesday. Sajid and Wajid were sent to judicial custody, while Sahil and Kala were remanded to police custody for three days.