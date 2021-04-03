Panjab University relents, reopens library

IND USA
According to a circular issued by the office of the dean of student welfare, the outer reading hall of the library will remain open from 9am to 12am daily and the reading halls on the first and third floors will remain open between 9am and 8pm. (Source: PU website)
Finally relenting to the demand of the students, who had started an indefinite strike, the Panjab University (PU) authorities on Thursday decided to reopen the AC Joshi library
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON APR 03, 2021 01:07 AM IST

Finally relenting to the demand of the students, who had started an indefinite strike, the Panjab University (PU) authorities on Thursday decided to reopen the AC Joshi library.

The decision was taken at a meeting held between varsity officials and student representatives. The development comes a day after the protesting students broke into the reading hall of the library.

According to a circular issued by the office of the dean of student welfare, the outer reading hall of the library will remain open from 9am to 12am daily and the reading halls on the first and third floors of the library will remain open between 9am-8pm. Students, however, will be subject to strict Covid-19 protocols.

PU had last week closed all departmental libraries and the AC Joshi library in the wake of the recent surge in Covid-19 cases in the city.

Welcoming the decision, the students in their statement said the last ten days had been a lesson in patience and politically enriching for them.

