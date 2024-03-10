People ‘disillusioned with unholy alliance’ between AAP, Congress: Jakhar

The BJP is the only party “suited” to safeguard Punjab’s long-term interests, its leader Sunil Jakhar asserted on Saturday and attacked the ruling AAP in the state, saying the people will teach it a lesson in the Lok Sabha polls for its “arrogance”. The BJP is the only party “suited” to safeguard Punjab’s long-term interests, its leader Sunil Jakhar asserted on Saturday and attacked the ruling AAP in the state, saying the people will teach it a lesson in the Lok Sabha polls for its “arrogance”. (HT File Photo)

On the alliance between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress in Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana and Goa for the polls and their announcement to fight the elections independently in Punjab, he said that people are “disillusioned with this brazen unholy alliance” and are waiting for the announcement of the elections.

People will come out openly against the “arrogance” of chief minister Bhagwant Mann-led regime in Punjab, Jakhar said and added that they have also seen through the “illegal” partnership between the AAP and Congress.