Petroleum dealers submit memo, seek increase in margins

Hundreds of petroleum dealers from across Punjab handed over a memorandum for the central government to the office of state-level coordinators at Indian Oil Bhavan here on Thursday regarding the revision of dealer margin. The memorandum was addressed to the Prime Minister’s Office, petroleum minister and chairpersons of oil marketing companies, said Monty Sehgal, spokesperson for Petrol Pump Dealers Association Punjab (PPDAP). He said that the petroleum dealers of PSU Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) of Punjab are deeply aggrieved at the lack of response from the OMCs to their demand for revision of dealer margin. “The margin revision recommendations as proposed by the Apoorva Chandra Committee are being withheld,” he said in a statement.

Hundreds of petroleum dealers from across Punjab handed over a memorandum for the central government to the office of state-level coordinators at Indian Oil Bhavan here on Thursday regarding the revision of dealer margin. (REUTERS File Photo/ Representational image)