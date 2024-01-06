Pharma-doc nexus: Chandigarh doctor repatriated; another’s contract terminated

The UT administration on Friday repatriated a government doctor and terminated the services of another contractual doctor after a sting operation by a private news channel exposed an alleged nexus between doctors and pharmaceutical firms at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16. Chandigarh administration repatriated a government doctor and terminated the services of another after a sting operation exposed the alleged nexus. (HT File)

In his written orders, UT health secretary Ajay Chagti said, “Dr Aman Sood, presently working as medical officer (ortho) in UT health department, on deputation basis from the state of Haryana, is hereby repatriated/relieved to his parent state with immediate effect on administrative grounds.”

“Disciplinary action will be recommended after detailed inquiry into the matter. I have also requested SP vigilance to probe the case under the Prevention of Corruption Act,” said Chagti.

Doctors at the hospital had been allegedly prescribing locally manufactured medicines in exchange for a commission, as revealed by a medical representative on camera with claims that Dr Sood received ₹50,000 in advance.