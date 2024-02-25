 Phillaur resident dies in road mishap in Khanna - Hindustan Times
Phillaur resident dies in road mishap in Khanna

Phillaur resident dies in road mishap in Khanna

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 26, 2024 05:40 AM IST

The victim has been identified as Randhir Singh, 32, of Phillaur; the City 2 Khanna police lodged an FIR against the unidentified truck driver

A Phillaur resident died in a road mishap on the national highway in Khanna after his car crashed into a truck, police said on Sunday.

Phillaur resident dies in road mishap in Khanna. (HT)
The victim was returning home in his car on Saturday night when a truck in front of him applied brakes suddenly.

The victim has been identified as Randhir Singh, 32, of Phillaur. The City 2 Khanna police lodged an FIR against the unidentified truck driver.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of Satnam Singh of Jalandhar, who is a brother-in-law of the victim, stating that he was travelling in another car behind Randhir.

Satnam stated that they were returning from Mandi Gobindgarh and crossed a flyover near the grain market at national highway in Khanna. A truck in front of Randhir’s car suddenly applied brakes. Randhir failed control the vehicle and his car rammed into the truck.

He said that the impact of the collision was so strong that Randhir suffered severe injuries on his head and face and even his leg was fractured.

“I rushed him to hospital while taking help from some commuters, but doctors declared him dead,” he said.

He added that the truck driver escaped from the spot with his vehicle.

ASI Sukhwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under sections 279, 304A, 337, 338 and 427 of the IPC has been registered against an unidentified truck driver. The police are scanning the CCTVs to identify the accused.

