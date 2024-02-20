PM Narendra Modi’s Jammu rally venue put under multi-layer security grid

A multi-layered security grid has been put up around Maulana Azad stadium, which has also been brought under an anti-drone system ahead of Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s public rally on Tuesday. Sharp shooters have also been deployed at vantage points. Security personnel carrying out searches outside the Maulana Azad Stadium ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit in Jammu. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

“A multi-layered security grid has been thrown around MA Stadium and a traffic advisory has also been issued to facilitate the movement of the people to the venue for the PM’s rally,” a senior police officer said.

The officer informed that various security forces were involved in the security arrangements of the PM’s rally.

“Anti-drone systems besides sharp shooters have also been deployed at vantage points. Similarly, jammers are also in place and the entire MA stadium besides Tawi river have been sensitised by the security forces with the help of metal detectors and sniffer dogs,” he added.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the PM will also distribute appointment letters to about 1,500 newly recruited government employees of Jammu and Kashmir and interact with beneficiaries of various schemes.

In view of the PM’s visit, Jammu district magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishy has also imposed a ban on the use of drones, paragliders and remote controlled micro-light aircrafts from February 17 to 20 as a precautionary measure to counter possible activities of terrorists and anti-national elements.

BSF and Army have already been put on high alert on the Line of Control and International Border.

This is PM Modi’s second visit to Jammu after his Samba’s Palli rally in April 2022.

During his visit the PM will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over ₹30,500 crore.

In major boost to education sector across the country, several important education institutes like IIT Jammu, IIM Jammu, IIT Bhilai, IIT Tirupati, IIITDM Kurnool, IIM Bodh Gaya, IIM Visakhapatnam, Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) Kanpur to be inaugurated and dedicated to nation

Modi will also inaugurate All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jammu and shall lay the foundation stone of new terminal building of Jammu Airport and common user facility petroleum depot at Jammu

Modi will also dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stones of several significant road and rail connectivity projects in Jammu and Kashmir.

The foundational stone for the AIIMS complex located in Samba’s Vijaypur had also been laid by Modi in February 2019. It is being established under the central sector scheme at a cost of over ₹1,660 crore and in an area spanning over 227 acres.

In view of Modi’s visit, the Jammu University and several other educational institutions have suspended their work for Tuesday.