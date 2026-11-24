The police on Monday attached the immovable properties of a proclaimed offender currently residing in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir at Budkoot in Handwara. The spokesman said the action has been initiated pursuant to the directions of the competent court as part of the ongoing legal proceedings in the case. more

Police said that properties were attached in the presence of revenue officials, in connection with the investigation into an FIR registered at the Handwara police station under relevant provisions of law.

“The properties belong to proclaimed offender, Nazir Ahmad Wani, son of Munawar Wani, resident of Budkoot Handwara falling under the jurisdiction of Handwara police station, who is presently stated to be residing in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The property identified for attachment comprises land measuring 7 kanal and 5 marlas of land,” a police spokesperson said.

The spokesman said the action has been initiated pursuant to the directions of the competent court as part of the ongoing legal proceedings in the case.

In a separate case, police seized a motorcycle as proceeds of terrorism in a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in Shopian.

Police said that during the investigation into an FIR registered at Heerpora police station under the UAPA, the motorcycle was found to have been used for terror-related activities and accordingly brought within the ambit of proceeds of terrorism under the UAPA.

“The seizure was effected after obtaining prior approval from the competent authority under Section 25(1) of the UAPA. The motorcycle had earlier been taken into police custody during the course of investigation, and its formal seizure was subsequently carried out by the investigating officer in accordance with the prescribed legal procedure,’ the spokesman said.