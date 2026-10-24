Poor upkeep, lack of amenities cripples Ludhiana’s driving test centre

Grappling with lack of basic amenities and poor upkeep for the past two years, visitors and applicants at the automated driving test centre in Sector 32 on Chandigarh Road in Ludhiana are forced to contend with overgrown grass, foul-smelling surroundings, broken seating, and missing instructional signboards. Visitors have also highlighted inadequate drinking water facilities, raising concerns over basic amenities. (HT)

The government-run facility, which sees a daily influx of citizens appearing for driving tests, lacks adequate seating arrangements, leaving applicants standing for long periods while waiting for their turn.

“The centre should have proper seating arrangements for people waiting for their driving tests,” said Rishi, an applicant.

Sanitation remains a major issue, with a strong stench emanating from the unkempt area behind the centre where grass has grown unchecked. Visitors have also highlighted inadequate drinking water facilities, raising concerns over basic amenities.

The instructional signboards guiding applicants through test procedures are tilted, damaged, or missing entirely. “The signboards should clearly explain the driving test procedure so that applicants know what they are required to do,” said Anurag, another applicant.

Security at the premises has also raised concerns following the theft of wires and security cameras installed to monitor the facility, three days back. However, Jaspreet Kaur, a clerk at the centre, said, “I have been here for only two days. The authorities were informed about the theft of wires and cameras, and we got the repairs done within two days.”

Regional transport officer Mankanwal Singh Chahal said, “The matter is already under consideration, and the process is underway. The driving test centre was built by the PWD, and an assessment was conducted through the department,” adding that the state government is proceeding with the tendering process for driving test centres across the state. An estimate of ₹1.5 crore has been prepared for this centre, and the work will be carried out once the tendering process is completed, he said.