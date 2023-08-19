Class-12 girl’s suicide: Rewari village students sit on dharna, seek principal’s arrest

A week after a 17-year-old girl ended her life at a government school in a village in Rewari, her schoolmates and their parents staged a protest, demanding the arrest of the school principal. The girl, who was a student of Class-12, had ended her life in her classroom, allegedly after being denied subject change. (HT File)

The girl, who was a student of Class-12, had ended her life in her classroom, allegedly after being denied subject change.

The girl’s younger sister told the police that after the body was discovered, the school’s staff had done nothing, and it was her classmates who helped her lower the body.

Ever since the incident, nearly 50 girl students have not been attending the school.

At the dharna, the students demanded that the entire staff of the school must be shifted.

Rewari deputy superintendent of police Pawan Kumar, who reached the spot, said a teacher against whom the family had complained has been arrested and the role of the principal is being looked into.

