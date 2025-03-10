Menu Explore
Punjab: 3.3kg heroin, drone seized in Ferozepur; 2 smugglers nabbed

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Mar 10, 2025 08:14 AM IST

According to Gurpreet Singh, superintendent of police, ANTF, Ferozepur range, the arrested brothers used social media platforms to coordinate with drug traffickers in Pakistan

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Ferozepur range, and the Border Security Force (BSF) seized 3.339 kg of heroin and a drone in a joint operation near the Mamadot border in Ferozepur district. Two smugglers, Joginder Singh, 24, and his brother Jash Singh, 25, both residents of Mahitab Wala, Ferozepur, were arrested for their alleged involvement in cross-border drug trafficking.

Two smugglers, Joginder Singh, 24, and his brother Jash Singh, 25, both residents of Mahitab Wala, Ferozepur, were arrested for their alleged involvement in cross-border drug trafficking. (HT File)
According to Gurpreet Singh, superintendent of police, ANTF, Ferozepur range, the arrested brothers used social media platforms to coordinate with drug traffickers in Pakistan. They allegedly placed orders for heroin which was delivered through drones across the border.

During a routine patrol, the BSF detected suspicious activity near the border fence. Acting swiftly, the security forces launched a search operation leading to the recovery of a drone and 2.640kg of heroin. Further investigation led officials to another location in Machhiwara, Ferozepur, where an additional 699grams of heroin were recovered from two suspected smugglers.

During questioning, the arrested smugglers admitted to having previously ordered heroin using the same method, SP Gurpreet said. The authorities have registered a case against them and investigations are underway to identify and apprehend their accomplices.

“Drug traffickers from Pakistan frequently attempt to smuggle heroin into India. However, the coordinated efforts of the BSF, Punjab Police, and the ANTF have successfully thwarted several such attempts,” the SP said.

Security agencies are now intensifying their crackdown on cross-border drug smuggling networks. Officials have assured that more arrests will follow as they work to dismantle the entire syndicate.

