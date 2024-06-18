 Punjab: AAP slams Centre for withholding RDF - Hindustan Times
Punjab: AAP slams Centre for withholding RDF

ByPTI, Chandigarh
Jun 19, 2024 05:06 AM IST

AAP MLA Dinesh Chadha claimed that the Centre has withheld ₹7,000 crore in rural development fund (RDF). The RDF is used to repair roads in rural areas and develop mandis (grain markets) in Punjab, he said.

Punjab’s ruling AAP on Tuesday lashed out at the BJP-led Centre for allegedly withholding the rural development fund and accused the saffron party of “conspiring” to end the mandi system.

Punjab's ruling AAP on Tuesday lashed out at the BJP-led Centre for allegedly withholding the rural development fund and accused the saffron party of "conspiring" to end the mandi system. (Representational image)
Punjab’s ruling AAP on Tuesday lashed out at the BJP-led Centre for allegedly withholding the rural development fund and accused the saffron party of “conspiring” to end the mandi system. (Representational image)

AAP MLA Dinesh Chadha claimed that the Centre has withheld 7,000 crore in rural development fund (RDF). The RDF is used to repair roads in rural areas and develop mandis (grain markets) in Punjab, he said.

“The central government has withheld 7,000 crore under a conspiracy,” he alleged.

“Link roads in rural areas of Punjab are not being repaired,” the MLA said, attributing it to the RDF being withheld.

The Rupnagar legislator claimed that the BJP had earlier tried to implement the three farm laws to end the mandi system but those were repealed following protests by farmers.

“Even today, the BJP’s intention is the same, that is to finish the mandi system in Punjab. That is why it is not releasing the funds to Punjab,” he alleged. The AAP government in Punjab has accused the BJP-led Centre of not releasing the RDF several times.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: AAP slams Centre for withholding RDF
