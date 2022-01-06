Punjab govt invited 3 farmer leaders to meet PM Narendra Modi

In an attempt to appease farmers who had been blocking the roads ahead of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Ferozepur rally, the state government on Wednesday morning invited three leaders of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) for a talk regarding their demands with Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi.

The KMSC has a considerable hold in the Majha region and Ferozepur and Fazilka districts of Punjab. The three leaders who have been invited to the meeting are KMSC’s state president Satnam Singh Pannu, general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher and Sawinder Singh Chautala. These leaders will meet the PM in the conference hall of the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, reads a letter from the state government.

The KMSC had blocked several roads in various districts of the state, including Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Ferozepur districts, for BJP leaders and workers who were heading towards the Ferozepur rally which was to be addressed by the PM.

Pandher said, “Our farmers had been protesting and blocking the roads leading to Ferozepur since Tuesday. On Tuesday night, we had a three-round talk with Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. During the meeting, it was agreed that a committee would be formed regarding our demand of minimum support price (MSP) on crops till January 15. A consent was also given that within a month, the cases on farmers registered in Delhi and other states will be taken back, besides providing compensation to those families of the farmers who have lost their lives during their struggle in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.”

He said, “We waited till 10 am on Wednesday for the written assurance of the above said demands, but nothing happened. Our farmers and labourers started protesting in various districts of Punjab from 10 am and we got the assurance at 1 pm. After this, our workers lifted the blockades and started peaceful protests alongside the roads.” Pandher claimed that their union blocked 45 locations in Punjab from 10:30 am to 1 pm on Wednesday.