Punjab: House passes resolution urging Centre to reopen Kartarpur Corridor

The Punjab assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution urging the Centre to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor to enable pilgrims to resume visits to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, one of the holiest shrines for Sikhs. Chief minister Punjab address the house on the 3rd day of Punjab Assembly session in Chandigarh, on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The corridor, which facilitates visa-free travel for devotees to the historic gurdwara across the International Border, has remained closed since May 7 last year, when armed forces carried out pre-dawn missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor following the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack.

The resolution, moved by education minister Harjot Singh Bains, called on the Union government to take immediate steps to reopen the corridor and ensure its uninterrupted operation. It also urged the Centre to simplify the procedures for visits and engage diplomatically with the Pakistan government to ensure the safe and seamless movement of the sangat (devotees) to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.

Speaking during the discussion, chief minister Bhagwant Mann emphasised that matters of faith should remain above political considerations and that the spiritual aspirations of devotees must be respected.

Several other members of the House also spoke in support of the resolution, calling for the reopening of the corridor to allow pilgrims to pay obeisance at the revered shrine.

The Kartarpur Corridor connects Gurdwara Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district of Punjab with Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan. It was inaugurated in November 2019 to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.