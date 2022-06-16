Punjab Police bust drugs, arms smuggling racket; five held

The Punjab Police on Thursday said they have busted a drugs and arms smuggling racket with the arrest of its five people during a special checking on the Ladowali road, Jalandhar.

The gang has been busted by the Anti-Narcotic Cell of Jalandhar Commissionerate Police, an official statement said.

Those arrested have been identified as Sunny; Smile, alias Sheru; Divansh, alias Vansh; Happy; and Love Kumar, all residents of Jalandhar.

"Police have also recovered four .32 bore pistols along with six magazines and 32 live cartridges, ₹6.5 lakh drug money, 103 grams of heroin, three cars and 550 grams of narcotic powder," the statement said.

Commissioner of Police Gursharan Singh Sandhu said except accused Love Kumar, all four accused are are history-sheeters and wanted in several cases of violent crimes in Jalandhar and were evading arrest for a long time.

He said that Sunny and Sheru were involved in a recent firing incident on a car of a local factory owner and they were declared as proclaimed offenders in many cases.

A number of crime cases registered in different police stations in Jalandhar city are expected to be solved after the questioning of these accused persons, he added.

Sandhu said during investigation it has also come to the fore that the gang was planning to commit serious crime in coming days.

An FIR under relevant provisions of the law has been registered at the police station, Navi Baradari in Jalandhar.