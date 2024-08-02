Punjab Police postings: 15 SSPs among 28 officers transferred

The Punjab government on Friday transferred 28 senior police officers, including 15 senior superintendents of police (SSPs). The Punjab government on Friday transferred 28 senior police officers, including 15 senior superintendents of police (SSPs). (Representational photo)

Satinder Singh, the Amritsar Rural SSP, who was recently promoted as deputy inspector general, has been posted as DIG, border range. He replaces Rakesh Kaushal, who is the new DIG, crime.

Naveen Singla, who was DIG, intelligence, succeeds Harmanbir Singh Gill as DIG, Jalandhar range. Gill has been transferred as joint director, Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur.

Tarn Taran SSP Ashwani Kapur has been transferred as DIG, Faridkot range, while Faridkot district police chief Harjeet Singh, who was also promoted recently, will be DIG in the Vigilance Bureau.

IPS officers awaiting postings Gurpreet Singh Bhullar and Gurmeet Singh Chauhan have been posted at IGP, provisioning, and AIG, Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), respectively.

Bathinda SSP Deepak Pareek, a 2014-batch IPS officer, is the new Mohali SSP, while Sandeep Kumar Garg has been appointed AIG, intelligence-III, Mohali.

Jalandhar Rural SSP Ankur Gupta replaces Vivek Sheel Soni as the Moga district police chief, while the latter has been transferred as AIG, personnel-1. Punjab Police Service officer Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh is the new Jalandhar Rural SSP.

Mansa SSP Nanak Singh replaces Varun Sharma as Patiala district police chief. Sharma has been transferred as AIG, provisioning with additional charge of Sadak Surakhiya Force (SSF) SSP.

Bhagirath Singh Meena is the new Mansa SSP, while Tushar Gupta replaces him as Muktsar SSP.

Gaurav Toora, AIG, provisioning, has been transferred as the Tarn Taran SSP, while, PPS officer Gagan Ajit Singh replaces IPS officer Simrat Kaur as the Malerkotla SSP. Simrat Kaur has been given the charge of AIG, counter intelligence, Patiala.

Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal is the new Bathinda district police chief, while Charanjit Singh has been transferred as the Amritsar Rural SSP.

Suhail Qasim Mir, who was posted as the Pathankot SSP, replaces Ashwini Gotyal as the Batala SSP. Gotyal will be the new Khanna SSP.

Daljinder Singh Dhillon, who was AIG, CID, Jalandhar, has been transferred as the new Pathankot SSP.

Varinder Singh Brar, who was posted as AIG, NRI, Ludhiana, replaces Pragya Jain as the Fazilka SSP. Jain will be the new Faridkot district police chief.

IPS Officer Darpan Ahluwalia, who was ADCP-1, Amritsar, has been posted as staff officer to the Punjab director general of police.