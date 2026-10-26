Raise Himachal Scouts Battalion to boost security: Sukhu to Centre

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday urged the Union government to raise a dedicated Himachal Scouts Battalion on the lines of the Ladakh Scouts, Sikkim Scouts and Arunachal Pradesh Scouts. This would strengthen the defence preparedness along the Sino-Indian border, particularly the Line of Actual Control, while enhancing operational capabilities in the region’s difficult mountainous terrain, he said. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

The proposed battalion will provide a dedicated recruitment opportunity for local youth, particularly those from border areas such as Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts, who are familiar with the challenging terrain and harsh climatic conditions of high-altitude regions, he said.

Sukhu said Himachal Pradesh, besides being known as Dev Bhoomi, was also Veer Bhoomi, as more than one lakh youth from the state were serving in the Armed Forces, while a similar number of ex-servicemen had contributed to the nation’s defense and security.

Highlighting the state’s glorious military tradition, he said Major Somnath Sharma, the first recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, hailed from Himachal Pradesh. He said that the valour, dedication and spirit of sacrifice displayed by Himachal Pradesh’s soldiers were a matter of immense pride for the state. “Our soldiers have never hesitated to make the supreme sacrifice for the nation. Himachal Pradesh has produced four Param Vir Chakra awardees, which stands as a testament to the state’s rich legacy of courage, patriotism and sacrifice,” he added.