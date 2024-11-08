Ranji Trophy: Chandigarh take first innings lead against Delhi

Hosts Chandigarh managed a 48-run lead against Delhi on the second day of the Ranji Trophy match being played at the Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 26, ground on Thursday. The hosts scored 324 runs in reply to Delhi’s 276. Highlight of the day was Shivam Bhambri’s brilliant innings of 80 runs while the star bowler from Delhi was Ayush Badoni who grabbed four wickets. After stitching a partnership of 100 runs with Shivam Bhambri, Manan Vohra (44) was the first one to walk back to the dressing room. (iStock)

Sumit Mathur dismissed Ankit Kaushik (2) cheaply in the same spell with 104/3 on the board. Later, a 56-run partnership between Shivam Bhambri and Raj Angad Bawa rescued Chandigarh. Bhambri’s valiant knock of 80-run innings came to an end when Hrithik Shokeen bagged his wicket with the scorecard reading 160. Bhambri smashed six boundaries and three sixes. Just four runs later, a well-settled Raj Angad Bawa (33) was dismissed by Badoni and reduced to half team for mere 164 runs. Thereafter, debutant Ayush Sikka and Mayank Sidhu provided relief to local lads with the second-highest partnership of 62 runs in the innings. Sikka (24) was sent back by Badoni with 226/6 on the board. Soon, Badoni gave relief to Delhi at 278/8 when he accounted for Gurinder Singh (32) and Mayank Sidhu (44) in his same spell. The tailenders troubled the bowlers in the later stage of the innings and took the score past the 300-run mark. Chandigarh made 324 in 92 overs with vital contributions from Jagjit Sandhu (18), Vishu (9) and unbeaten Nishank Birla (21).

Delhi were 32/0 in their second innings when the stumps were drawn

Punjab need 144 runs to win

Punjab need 144 runs with seven wickets in hand to register a win over hosts Haryana in a Ranji Trophy game being played at the Chaudhry Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium in Lahli. The Lahli wicket, which usually helps pacers, offered assistance to spinners.

In reply to Haryana’s first innings total of 114, Punjab made 141, taking a lead with Anmolpreet Singh scoring the highest 45 and captain Mayank Markande making 30 runs. For Haryana, spinner Nishant Sindhu bowled well to take six wickets.

In the second innings, the hosts scored 243 runs with Himanshu Rana scoring the highest 68 runs and spinners Emanjot Chahal and Mayank Markande taking three wickets each for Punjab. The visitors were 73/3 in 18 overs at the end of the second day’s play with Salil Arora (18) and Prabhsimran Singh (23) at the crease.