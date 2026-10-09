Real estate fraud case: HC restrains Rohtak judicial officers from entertaining bail pleas

The Punjab and Haryana high court has restrained judicial officers of Rohtak sessions division from entertaining bail pleas in a real estate fraud case. The court said that it expects the Haryana government to appoint a senior IPS officer to investigate such a large-scale fraud and submit a report by October 28, the next date of hearing. (HT Photo for representation)

The court said that it expects the Haryana government to appoint a senior IPS officer to investigate such a large-scale fraud and submit a report by October 28, the next date of hearing.

The order was passed by the bench of justice NS Shekhawat, as it came to light that the co-accused, Ravinder Mor, Manjit Kumar and Joginder Singh, all directors of M/s DHL Infratech Private Limited and one official, Siddhant, have been granted interim bail by a judicial officer but had dismissed the bail petition of the petitioner in the HC, Subhash Gupta.

Gupta is director of Gupta Property Developers, Shivji and a partner in DHL New Town Sector-27 project in Rohtak with DHL. The allegations are of cheating at least 30 purchasers of ₹11 crore by making false representations regarding approvals, timely possession and execution of sale documents.

The FIR was registered at IMT police station in Rohtak. The court noted that it has been informed that these four accused were involved in other scams as well. It said that Gupta has not been granted interim bail by the HC and his arrest was stayed on his assurance that he would return the whole amount invested by such victims.

“It would not be appropriate to highlight the said facts in a judicial order. However, the judicial officers posted at sessions division, Rohtak, are restrained from entertaining any bail applications in the present case,” the court ordered, adding that it also appears that police officials posted at Rohtak are hesitating in taking action against real estate promoters/developers, and even after four months of registration of the FIR, no action has been taken against them.

“...apparently, the investigating officer of the present case was trying to help the accused...Even, after passing of various orders by this court, the investigation was not conducted properly,” it said, directing the registry to send a copy of the order to district and sessions judge Rohtak for strict compliance.