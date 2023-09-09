Red alert in Punjab in view of G-20 Summit, security beefed up

With a red alert having been sounded in the state for ensuring a peaceful conduct of the ongoing G-20 Summit in Delhi, the Punjab Police have beefed-up security across the state. As directed by director general of police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, police teams have also conducted flag marches at all the sensitive areas in all 28 police districts from 9am to 11am simultaneously, followed by, cordon and search operations (CASOs) at all the railway stations and bus stands from 2pm to 7pm. With a red alert having been sounded in the state for ensuring a peaceful conduct of the ongoing G-20 Summit in Delhi, the Punjab Police have beefed-up security across the state. (ANI File Photo)

Special DGP, law and order, Arpit Shukla said that police teams led by gazetted-rank officers conducted flag marches in the sensitive and vulnerable areas of their respective districts. As many as 139 flag marches were conducted covering 228 sensitive/vulnerable areas in all the 228 police districts.

He said that the exercise was aimed at boosting the confidence of the general public, besides preparing police personnel to tackle any untoward situation.

The special DGP said that the CPs/SSPs were also directed to conduct a special cordon and search operation under the supervision of SP-rank officer at and around all the bus stands and railway stations across the state. “We had strictly instructed all the police personnel to deal with every person in a friendly and polite manner while frisking them during the course of this operation,” he added.

He said that around 255 police teams, involving over 1500 police personnel, were deputed across the state to look for suspicious persons at different railway stations and bus stands. Over 3,660 people were checked during the operation conducted at 159 bus stands and 131 railway stations in the state, he said, while adding that police teams have also apprehended some suspicious persons for questioning.