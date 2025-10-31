Retd Chandigarh DSP who shot at AAP leader surrenders

On the run after opening fire at AAP leader Nitin Nanda during a wedding function on Wednesday, retired Chandigarh Police deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Dilsher Singh Chandel surrendered before the Rupnagar police on Thursday. Rupnagar SSP Gulneet Khurana confirmed that the retired cop was arrested while he was on his way to surrender before the district court. (HT)

Chandel, who retired from service in June 2024, had allegedly fired three shots at the victim, Nitin Nanda , one of which struck him in the head, leaving him critically injured.

The injured AAP leader was rushed to the civil hospital in Anandpur Sahib and later referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where doctors performed surgery to remove the bullet from the head.

Hospital sources confirmed on Thursday that Nanda’s condition had improved significantly after the surgery. “He is stable and recovering well. Doctors expect to discharge him in the next two days,” said a close relative of Nanda.

Rupnagar SSP Gulneet Khurana confirmed that the retired cop was arrested while he was on his way to surrender before the district court. Police immediately initiated interrogation and the .32-bore revolver used in the crime was also recovered.

“We have obtained police remand from court and will interrogate him thoroughly,” said SSP Khurana while addressing a press conference on Thursday evening.

Detailing the motive behind the crime, the SSP said Chandel and Nanda had a longstanding enmity arising from a property dispute. He explained that Nanda had agreed to purchase a piece of land from Chandel, but the deal fell through after some earnest money was exchanged.

“Both belong to the same village in Anandpur Sahib. They had filed multiple complaints against each other. In fact, a fresh complaint by Nanda against Chandel is still pending with police,” he added

He added that four people, including Chandel, had been booked under Sections 109, 351(2), 191(3) and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. In addition, Sections 25-27 and 54-59 of the Arms Act have also been invoked against them.

The other accused include Ran Bahadur, Dr Ajay Rana, and Ram Singh — all residents of Agampur village, Rupanagar, where the attack occurred.

“The other accused remain on the run and raids are underway to arrest them. We will apprehend them soon,” said Khurana.

Speaking to the media earlier, Chandel defended his act while accusing Nanda of harassing him for years.

“This man (Nitin Nanda) has been harassing me for the past seven years. He filed false complaints and cases against me, abused me on Facebook and insulted me in press conferences. This incident was bound to happen...but somehow he survived. My chest is filled with pride,” Chandel added.

When asked about the allegations of ₹1-crore fraud levelled against him by Nanda, Chandel said the matter had already been closed multiple times. “The Rupnagar SSP has already closed the civil complaint four times,” he claimed.