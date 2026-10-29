Review hydro, highway projects: SC panel recommends measures to protect Himachal ecosystem

The Supreme Court’s Central Empowered Committee (CEC) has recommended a series of measures to protect the fragile Himalayan ecosystem in Himachal Pradesh, citing increasing developmental pressures and extensive damage from unprecedented monsoon rainfall and landslides. Tourists sit on all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) parked on snow-covered ground following fresh snowfall at Rohtang Pass, in Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh, Friday. (PTI File)

The recommendations include a scientific assessment of the carrying capacity of priority tourist destinations, review of highway projects by the Union Environment Ministry, and the establishment of a screening mechanism for new hydroelectric projects, particularly those located above 2,000 metres.

The CEC is a national-level body formed in 2002 following the apex court’s orders. It was accorded statutory status in 2023 by the Union Environment Ministry.

Its primary role is to advise the top court on writ petitions related to environment and forest matters, and assist in monitoring and compliance with its orders.

In its report, ‘The Issues Relating To Ecology And Environmental Conditions Prevailing In The State Of Himachal Pradesh’, published on October 23, the CEC said it made the recommendations after examining thematic areas of hydroelectric projects, compensatory afforestation, roads, tourism and multi-storey buildings.

The panel has also made several observations in the report. For instance, it found that against the stipulated compensatory afforestation target of approximately 34,169 hectares during the 1981-82 to 2025-26 period, plantation has been reported at approximately 30,462 hectares, leaving a shortfall of 3,707 hectares (10.85 per cent) in Himachal Pradesh.

The CEC also highlighted a 2015 assessment of the State Disaster Management Cell, which classified approximately 60 per cent of the then road network as landslide-prone.

“Approximately 993 km out of 1,628 km of national highways and 1,112 km out of 2,179 km of state highways fell within the high vulnerability zone,” said the panel.

Moreover, it observed that in the case of hydropower development, there is a need for a comprehensive assessment of the cumulative environmental impacts.

The CEC also noted heavy concentration of tourists at sensitive destinations. For example, Kullu recorded approximately 2.74 million Indian tourist arrivals in 2025, and Shimla approximately 2.67 million.

“There is also substantial seasonal vehicle pressure in Shimla, and congestion, emissions, waste generation, and pressure on fragile mountain ecosystems are concerns,” it added.

To tackle the situation, the CEC recommended that the Himachal Pradesh government strengthen and empower the Special Area Development Authorities under the Himachal Pradesh Town and Country Planning Act, 1977, particularly in congested tourist centres and ecologically sensitive areas.

“SADAs shall be directed to integrate carrying-capacity findings into development plans, building permissions, parking norms, land-use controls and construction monitoring,” said the CEC.