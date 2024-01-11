Review pleas on Article 370 verdict filed in Supreme Court

Several petitions were filed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday seeking review of its December 11 verdict upholding the revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Review pleas on Article 370 verdict filed in SC

Peoples Democratic Party, led by Mehbooba Mufti, said they have filed review petition against the SC judgement.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“PDP has filed a petition under Article 137 of the Constitution, seeking review of the judgement. Our stand firmly conveys that the said judgement suffers from various ex-facie errors,” PDP said in a statement.

Other petitioners include the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, Awami National Conference, Muzaffar Iqbal Khan, Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement and Mission Statehood president Sunil Dimple. Awami National Conference is led by Khalida Shah, sister of National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah.

Also Read | ‘Despite Nehru saying ghiste ghiste…’: PM Modi on Article 370, polls in J&K

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader MY Tarigami said that he, along with other stakeholders, would file the review plea on Thursday.

Dimple said, “We have filed a review petition before the Supreme Court to revisit its decision and restore Article 370 in J&K.”

“I appeal leaders of various political parties, like National Conference , Congress, Peoples Democratic Party, Apni Party, Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) and People’s Conference, to file review petitions,” he added.

On December 11, the five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, had also ordered assembly elections in the Union Territory by September this year and restoration of statehood “at the earliest”.

Also Read | Supreme Court's decision on Article 370 not God's verdict: Mehbooba Mufti

“I need blessing of the 1.30 crore people of J&K to support me,” Dimple said.

Tarigami said that he and other stakeholders would also be filing review plea on Thursday. The CPI (M) leader added, “As citizens, we think that justice has not been delivered to us. We have to explore all options and review petition is one of them.”

He said that the revocation of Article 370 was a grave injustice and an assault on basic constitutional rights of the people of J&K and Ladakh.

“The people here have not received justice, and that’s why we are going to file review petitions and would appeal the Supreme Court to review its judgment,” said Tarigami.

With inputs from PTI and HTC Srinagar