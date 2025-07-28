Rift widens, Sukhbir faction turns down rebels’ invite for party polls

The chances of reconciliation between Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the rebel faction appear to have diminished, with the Sukhbir camp making it clear that it will not participate in the upcoming election of office-bearers scheduled for August 11. Senior SAD leader Daljit Cheema

The Sukhbir faction has emphasised that the election, already held on April 13 for the recast of the party, renders the new election unnecessary.

Recently, the rebel faction extended an invitation to Sukhbir to join the election process for new office-bearers, with Manpreet Singh Ayali, one of the rebel leaders, stating that the election was being held to “overhaul the party and make it a stronger regional force.” Ayali added that they were acting under the guidance of the Akal Takht, which had called for unity within the party.

Senior SAD leader Daljit Cheema, however, dismissed the rebel faction’s efforts, calling the membership drive a “farce.” He questioned the legitimacy of the five-member committee, which claimed to have inducted 26 lakh new members, given the resignation of two key figures.

Cheema flayed the rebel faction for their attempts to seek participation in the election process, stating that those sending invitations to join had never been members of the party. “The members they inducted have no meaning, as the party they joined doesn’t exist anymore,” Cheema said. He further clarified that the membership drive, which had been a point of contention, was conducted with permission from the Akal Takht, and followed procedures set by the Sikh temporal seat.

The tension began to escalate in June last year when a group of party leaders, dissatisfied with Sukhbir’s leadership, launched the “Akali Dal Bachao Lehar” and demanded his removal as party president.

The rebel faction, which included Gurpartap Singh Wadala, convener of the Sudhar Leher, Sikandar Singh Maluka, Surjit Singh Rakhra, Jagir Kaur, Prem Singh Chandumajra, Kiranjot Kaur, Manjit Singh, Surinder Bhullewal, Charanjit Singh Brar, Harinder Pal Tohra and Gaganjit Singh Barnala, has been critical of Sukhbir’s role during his tenure as deputy chief minister in the SAD-BJP coalition government from 2007 to 2017. They also sought an apology from Sukhbir for alleged mistakes committed by his government.

On December 2, 2024, the Akal Takht imposed a “tankha” (religious punishment) on Sukhbir and other SAD leaders for their actions during the previous SAD-led government. This move came after a complaint filed by the rebel faction, accusing Sukhbir of damaging Sikh interests and the party’s reputation. The Akal Takht also called for his resignation and directed the formation of a new seven-member committee to carry out a membership drive and elect new office-bearers within six months.

The five Sikh high priests also directed both factions to bury the hatchet and forge unity for Panth’s cause. Following this, the rebel leaders on December 3 last year announced to dissolve their group and discontinue the “Sudhar Lehar”.

The Akal Takht-appointed committee faced challenges when its coordinator, Harjinder Singh Dhami, and another key member, Kirpal Singh Badungar, resigned, leaving the group with only five members. Despite this, the Sukhbir faction continued its own recruitment drive, asserting its legal position. On April 12, Sukhbir was re-elected as the party’s president.

The SAD’s electoral graph has been falling since 2017. In the 2022 state assembly elections, the party could win only three seats and in recently held Lok Sabha polls, the party won only one seat (Bathinda) and its candidates lost deposits on 10 seats.

‘Never pushed for an alliance with BJP’

Reacting to the recent remarks by newly appointed BJP’s Punjab working president Ashwani Sharma who ruled out any alliance with the SAD, Daljit Singh Cheema said the Akali Dal never pushed for an alliance with the BJP. He pointed out that the party contested the 2022 Punjab assembly polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls solo.

Sharma’s statement came in the backdrop of Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar making a strong pitch for re-stitching the alliance with the Akali Dal, claiming it to be the need of the hour. “We have never pushed for an alliance with the BJP nor have we spoken in public forums. In case there are speculations from certain quarters, we cannot help,” said Cheema.

The party had cut ties of 24 years with the BJP in 2020 feeling the pressure from the state peasantry, which was protesting against the three farm laws. BJP’s political fortunes are on a downward slide as it went solo in the 2022 state and 2024 Lok Sabha polls but failed to make a significant mark. While the SAD faced a drubbing in the assembly polls, winning just three seats, the BJP won two. In parliamentary polls, the SAD could only win the Bathinda Lok Sabha seat, while the BJP failed to open its account. “We are not in hurry of a re-alliance with the BJP,” said another leader, adding that party leaders are working hard and the party would witness a turnaround..