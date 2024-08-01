Rights panel seeks report from DC, MC chief on coaching centres flouting norms

Taking suo motu notice of the HT report, “City coaching centres flout norms, use basement as classrooms, reading areas”, published on July 31, the Punjab Human Rights Commission has sought a report from the Chandigarh municipal commissioner and deputy commissioner on the matter. The HT report had highlighted how a number of institutes in the city had set up offices in basements and were using it as reception areas, classrooms or reading rooms in violation of the Chandigarh building bylaws (HT file photo)

The HT report had highlighted how a number of institutes in the city had set up offices in basements and were using it as reception areas, classrooms or reading rooms in violation of the Chandigarh building bylaws. The buildings explicitly prohibit the use of basements for habitable purposes, and state that these should be used solely for storage, parking, air-conditioning plants, and other non-habitable purposes.

“The commission comprising of chairperson justice Sant Parkash of Punjab state human rights commission, taking suo-motu cognisance of this matter and called for report from commissioner, municipal corporation, Chandigarh, and deputy commissioner, Chandigarh, on or before the next date of hearing which is September 3, 2024,” the Commission order read.

Recently, three UPSC aspirants had drowned in the flooded basement of their IAS coaching centre in Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar.