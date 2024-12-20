Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda meets Dallewal at Khanauri border

Senior Congress leader and Rohtak member of parliament Deepender Hooda along with three Haryana MPs and five MLAs on Thursday visited the Khanauri border and met the protesting farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is sitting on hunger strike for the last 24 days. Hooda was accompanied by MPs- Jai Parkash, Varun Chaudhary and Satpal Brahmachari and five MLAs. Rohtak member of parliament Deepender Hooda along with three Haryana MPs and five MLAs on Thursday visited the Khanauri border (HT Photo)

Talking to media, Deepender Hooda said that farmer leader Dallewal health condition is serious, and the union government should accept the protesting farmers’ demand by holding talks with them.

“The union government had made some agreements with the farmers on December 9,2021 and assured them to fulfil the promises. One of the prominent promises of giving legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) on all crops was not fulfilled. The farmers are feeling betrayed as their demands are not met,” he added.

In Chandigarh, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda urged the government to take cognizance of the farmers’ demand and should find a solution to their demands.

“The farmers’ demands are genuine, and the government should implement the Swaminathan commission’s report. Farming can be saved by making it profitable. The farmers are reminding the Union government of its promise by holding dharna at Shambhu and Khanauri borders,” he said.

Hooda said following the government’s instructions, the farmers have agreed to go to Delhi without tractor trolleys, but they are still being stopped from going to Delhi, which is a completely undemocratic step. He said everyone has the right to go anywhere or express their views in a peaceful manner in a democracy.