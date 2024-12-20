Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda meets Dallewal at Khanauri border

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Dec 20, 2024 06:40 AM IST

Talking to media, Deepender Hooda said that farmer leader Dallewal health condition is serious, and the union government should accept the protesting farmers’ demand by holding talks with them.

Senior Congress leader and Rohtak member of parliament Deepender Hooda along with three Haryana MPs and five MLAs on Thursday visited the Khanauri border and met the protesting farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is sitting on hunger strike for the last 24 days. Hooda was accompanied by MPs- Jai Parkash, Varun Chaudhary and Satpal Brahmachari and five MLAs.

Rohtak member of parliament Deepender Hooda along with three Haryana MPs and five MLAs on Thursday visited the Khanauri border (HT Photo)
Rohtak member of parliament Deepender Hooda along with three Haryana MPs and five MLAs on Thursday visited the Khanauri border (HT Photo)

Talking to media, Deepender Hooda said that farmer leader Dallewal health condition is serious, and the union government should accept the protesting farmers’ demand by holding talks with them.

“The union government had made some agreements with the farmers on December 9,2021 and assured them to fulfil the promises. One of the prominent promises of giving legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) on all crops was not fulfilled. The farmers are feeling betrayed as their demands are not met,” he added.

In Chandigarh, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda urged the government to take cognizance of the farmers’ demand and should find a solution to their demands.

“The farmers’ demands are genuine, and the government should implement the Swaminathan commission’s report. Farming can be saved by making it profitable. The farmers are reminding the Union government of its promise by holding dharna at Shambhu and Khanauri borders,” he said.

Hooda said following the government’s instructions, the farmers have agreed to go to Delhi without tractor trolleys, but they are still being stopped from going to Delhi, which is a completely undemocratic step. He said everyone has the right to go anywhere or express their views in a peaceful manner in a democracy.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On