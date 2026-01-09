Row erupts in Punjab as AAP govt’s ₹10L health cover launch delayed

The Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government’s ambitious Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, aimed at providing ₹10 lakh health insurance to every family in Punjab, has run into a political controversy following its postponement. The Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government’s ambitious Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, aimed at providing ₹10 lakh health insurance to every family in Punjab, has run into a political controversy following its postponement.

The delay has drawn sharp criticism from Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, who accused chief minister Mann of squandering ₹4,500 crore of state funds on “false advertisements”.

Taking to social media, Badal claimed that while the government recently hailed the scheme as its “greatest achievement” through full-page newspaper advertisements, it has failed to deliver at the grassroots. He alleged that the government’s focus on “Aam Aadmi Clinic dramas” and its friction with the Centre over the Ayushman Bharat scheme has left Punjabis without essential healthcare.

The friction over health schemes isn’t new; the Centre previously withheld National Health Mission (NHM) funds from Punjab, alleging that the state “rebranded” central Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres as state-run Aam Aadmi Clinics.

Official sources confirmed the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana remains non-operational across the state. However, Bhawanigarh sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Manjit Kaur dismissed allegations of mismanagement.

“The launch did not occur on January 8 as expected due to pending administrative requirements. The government must complete a final assessment before the formal inauguration,” she said. She assured that all measures are in place and the scheme will be rolled out immediately after its official launch by the CM.

In December, Mann had announced the universal insurance plan, promising to cover hospitalisation, surgeries, ICU care, and diagnostics. The scheme doubles the previous coverage of ₹5 lakh provided under the Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana and the central Ayushman Bharat scheme. While previous schemes were limited to specific categories like small farmers and construction workers, this new universal scheme in the election year aims to cover all 65 lakh families in the state—regardless of income—at an estimated annual cost of over ₹1,200 crore. Under the plan, the state government has roped in United India Insurance to handle the first ₹1 lakh of claims, with the state health agency directly funding any additional costs up to the ₹10 lakh limit.