SAD to protest against AAP govt’s land pooling policy from Sept 1

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday slammed the AAP government over its land pooling policy, calling it a “land-grabbing” scheme and saying his party will start a protest against the Bhagwant Mann dispensation from September 1 in Mohali till the policy is withdrawn. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday slammed the AAP government over its land pooling policy, calling it a “land-grabbing” scheme and saying his party will start a protest against the Bhagwant Mann dispensation from September 1 in Mohali till the policy is withdrawn. (HT File)

Sukhbir was addressing the media here after presiding over a joint meeting of his party’s core committee, working committee, constituency in-charges and district presidents here to intensify its agitation against the land pooling policy. He alleged that AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal had done an “underhand deal” with Delhi builders to “hand over” farmers’ land to them.

He will lead the first ‘jatha’ on September 1 from Gurdwara Amb Sahib in Mohali and will march to Panchayat Bhawan where a portion has been converted into Kejriwal’s residence.

Party workers from each constituency in Punjab will subsequently participate in a continuous dharna and march from the same site in ‘jathas’ of 500 persons each indefinitely till the AAP government revokes the land pooling scheme. A three-member coordinating committee comprising Daljit Singh Cheema, NK Sharma and Mohali district president Parminder Singh Sohana has also been formed for this purpose.

Sukhbir also announced that the party was unanimous in its decision to revoke the land pooling scheme.

Meanwhile, the SAD president issued an appeal to all partymen who had left SAD on one pretext or another to come back to the party fold in keeping with the appeal by Akal Takht yesterday calling for unity in the ‘quom’.

The appeal by Sukhbir is seen in the light of election of the office-bearers fixed by a five-member committee constituted by the Akal Takht on December 2 last year for the recast of the party for August 11.

He also condemned the Punjab government for allegedly falsely implicating party leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a “fabricated” case.

Asserting that senior police officers were responsible for safeguarding the law and not breaking it, he said they could be proceeded against for indulging in such illegalities.

He also disclosed that the SAD would approach the Punjab governor and apprise him of the entire matter soon.