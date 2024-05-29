SAD vice-chief quits party, backs Amritpal

Ahead of the June 1 Lok Sabha polls in Punjab, senior Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member and vice-president of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Manjit Singh resigned from the primary membership of the party. Manjit Singh

Announcing his decision, Manjit Singh said he made efforts to restore the glory of the party and advocated for change in leadership, but to no avail.

He also announced his support for NSA detainee Amritpal Singh who lodged in Dibrugarh jail and is contesting Lok Sabha elections from the Khadoor Sahib segment as an Independent. The SAD has fielded former MLA Virsa Singh Valtoha from the ‘Panthic’ seat.

A prominent Sikh leader, Manjit Singh is son of Damdami Taksal’s 13th chief Kartar Singh Bhindranwale and has been president of the All India Sikh Students Federation (AISSF) during militancy. He was lodged in Jodhpur jail along with other AISSF leaders after Operation Bluestar.

After quitting the party, Singh said he will continue to be a member of the SGPC and.

Besides Amritpal, Singh said he will support to other ‘Panthic’ candidates in the fray.

His son Kanwar Charat Singh is already running a campaign for Amritpal Singh in Khadoor Sahib.