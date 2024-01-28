SAD’s Anandpur Sahib seminar: Punjab needs urgent measures to get back on growth path, say experts

Intellectuals on Saturday emphasised the need for a strong regional party in Punjab to face and resolve the crisis facing the people of the state during a seminar ‘Challenges facing Punjab and their Resolution’ organised by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in Anandpur Sahib. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal during his address. (Source: X)

Eminent historians, economists, writers and journalists from across the state participated in the day-long seminar which was also addressed by senior Akali leaders.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The event was attended by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Academicians spoke on the need to attract investment to create employment besides expressing concern at the flight of capital by way of migration of youth to foreign countries.

Prof Kuldeep Singh of GND University called for deep introspection on tasks which needed to be done to put Punjab back on track besides highlighting the injustice done to the state on account of the loot of its river waters.

Leading political analyst and scholar Prof Ronki Ram said Sikhs had a distinct identity and should be safeguarded. Noted journalist Satnam Manak said SAD had the double responsibility of safeguarding both the religious as well as political aspirations of the people. “The state is suffering because agro-based industries were not installed after the green revolution. Due to this desired employment could not be created,” Manak added,

Leading economist Prof Ranjit Singh Ghuman focussed on how the money being spent on development had decreased from 72% in 1980-81 to less than 50% in 2021-22. He said investment into the state had also decreased from 30% of gross state domestic product (GSDP) in 1995-96 to 18% currently.

Sukhbir while addressing the seminar called for strengthening a regional party like the SAD. “Unlike now, the erstwhile SAD government had focussed on taking productive debt only and created infrastructure projects with the same. Debt to GSDP ratio was brought down from 46% to 32% during the SAD tenure,” he said.

Senior SAD leaders Balwinder Singh Bhundar, Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra and Dr Daljit Singh Cheema also spoke on the occasion besides Harcharan Singh Bains.