Saini: Law & order Haryana govt’s top priority

Rejecting allegations that the Haryana government has failed to take effective measures to strengthen law and order, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the government has been pursuing a policy of zero tolerance towards crime, backed by full operational freedom to the police for swift, lawful, and effective action. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini addressing the first day of the monsoon session in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Saini was replying to a calling attention notice of Indian National Lok Dal (NLD) MLAs Aditya Devilal and Arjun Chautala, who had raised the issue of “deteriorating situation of law and order in the state”.

In their calling attention notice, the INLD legislators said that “incidents of murder, robbery, dacoity, extortion, human trafficking, crimes against Dalit women” in various districts of the state have created an atmosphere of “fear and insecurity” among the general public. They stated that frequent occurrences of such incidents, even in broad daylight, has caused serious concern among the people regarding the law and order situation.

“...inform the House about the steps taken to strengthen law and order as well as the future action plan in this regard,” the MLAs said in the notice, seeking a reply from the government in the House.

“The government of Haryana firmly rejects the allegation that the state government has failed to take effective measures to strengthen law and order and prevent cases of murder, robbery, dacoity, extortion, crimes against SC/ST women, human trafficking etc,” Saini said in a written reply. He said that the state government considered maintaining law and order as the top priority. “Our uncompromising motto stands: no innocent will be harassed, and no criminal will be spared,” Saini said in a written reply.

“The state government follows a zero tolerance policy towards serious crimes and has provided free hand to Haryana Police to effectively control crime and maintain law and order,” he said, listing the steps taken to ensure that all citizens feel safe and secure.

Saini said that among the important steps taken by the state government include increasing the police force in accordance with the growing population, formation of special units to deal with heinous crimes, and equipping the police with modern technology so that it can effectively deal with incidents of murder, violence, crimes against women and crimes against property.

Saini meets Modi in Delhi

The CM, on Thursday, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Seva Teerth in Delhi. Speaking to the media at Haryana Bhawan in Delhi, Saini said that a detailed discussion was held with the PM regarding the development of the state.

During the meeting, the new industrial policy of Haryana, new investment in the state and various other issues were discussed in detail.

Saini said that the PM was apprised of the recently launched new industrial policy and the nine sectoral policies issued along with it. “Under the new industrial policy, a target of investment worth ₹5 lakh crore has been set over the next five years,” he said. The PM was also apprised of the MSME policy launched in the state.

Responding to a question regarding waterlogging in Gurugram, Saini said that the government has been working for the improvement of Gurugram for the past 12 years. According to a statement, the CM said that the government has a major action plan on waterlogging.