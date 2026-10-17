Sanjauli residents protest over twin-tunnel project

Residents of Sanjauli, Bhatta Kuffar, Shanti Vihar and adjoining areas of Shimla on Friday staged a protest march towards Sanjauli Chowk against the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and other authorities over the alignment of a twin-tunnel project, alleging that cracks have developed in buildings and raising concerns about the safety of densely populated residential areas. The protesters said the revised alignment could affect around 500 residential buildings, while the immediate damage reported so far had affected approximately 15 to 20 families. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

The protesters, under the banner of the Twin Tunnel Affected People’s Sangharsh Committee, demanded an immediate halt to construction, a review of the revised tunnel alignment and restoration of the original survey route. They alleged that blasting and excavation in the fragile, densely populated hillside could pose a serious threat to homes and human lives.

Govind Chitranta, a local resident associated with the protest, said the committee had been constituted to raise the concerns of affected residents and seek accountability from the authorities and the agencies executing the project.

“Our protest has been going on for quite some time. We want to know why the original survey alignment for the twin tunnels from Bhatta Kuffar through Chalauthi to Dhalli was changed and what circumstances necessitated the change. Whenever a major project involving tunnelling or a four-lane highway is undertaken, public hearings should be held. However, no public hearing has been conducted with the affected residents,” he alleged.

Narender Thakur, president of the committee and a local councillor, said residents were peacefully protesting to protect their homes and sought an opportunity to present their concerns before the state government, including the chief minister.

The protesters said the revised alignment could affect around 500 residential buildings, while the immediate damage reported so far had affected approximately 15 to 20 families. They warned that the impact could spread as construction advances through the hillside.

The committee questioned why the tunnel alignment was changed from the original route towards Dhalli, alleging that compensation had already been paid for house demolitions along the earlier alignment and that road-related work had progressed in that direction.