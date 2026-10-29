The Sector 17 Plaza in Chandigarh is offering visitors a fresh visual experience this Diwali, trading last year’s umbrella themed decorations for an immersive, Japanese inspired cherry blossom display illuminated by around 20,000 digital lights. The setup transforms the open pedestrian space into a glowing seasonal attraction, drawing crowds to celebrate the festive period under a canopy of light. Sector 17 plaza comes alive with cherry blossoms decor

Last year, the festive installation featured around 5,000 hanging multi coloured umbrellas, accompanied by around 10,000 lights. This year, the umbrella canopy has given way to pink, white and multi coloured lighting inspired by cherry blossoms. An illuminated entrance tunnel and decorative lighting around the central fountains have added new attractions.

“The change moves the plaza’s festive presentation beyond overhead decorations to a combination of illuminated pathways, floral inspired installations and lighting integrated into existing public spaces”, said Mohit Khanna who has set up a decoration stall.

The approach reflects an effort to give Sector 17 a distinct festive identity at a time when shopping malls across Chandigarh, Mohali and Zirakpur compete for visitors through elaborate seasonal displays.

The installations also provide backdrops for social media content and photography, including pre wedding shoots.

“The lighting here is beautiful, and there is no traffic congestion. Diwali is the best time to visit. I have come for my pre-wedding shoot today and will also be shopping. Compared with Sector 22, I find this market better,” said Meenakshi Bakshi, a visitor.

Traders invest in festive experience

“The beautification initiative is reportedly being funded by more than 300 local traders and business owners. Rather than relying entirely on public funding, the traders are pooling resources to strengthen the market’s festive appeal, said Neeraj Bajaj, president of Sector 17 Market.

For businesses, the objective is to draw visitors from UT and neighbouring towns, encourage them to spend more time at the plaza and create opportunities for shopping and dining. The lighting may also extend the market’s visibility beyond the city as visitors share photographs and videos online. However, the extent to which the initiative translates into higher sales would depend on visitors spending and shopping patterns.

Footfall rising

Market association president Neeraj Bajaj said the Chandigarh Traffic Police were providing full support during the festive period and that a large number of people were visiting Sector 17 to enjoy the decorations.

The market recorded more than 1.5 lakh visitors during the previous festive season, while an estimated 70,000 to 80,000 people visited last Saturday and Sunday, Bajaj said.

Commercial centre evolving with city

Sector 17’s pedestrian layout and open plazas distinguish it from conventional markets where shops line busy roads. Its commercial blocks house showrooms, banks, eateries and traditional clothing stores, while Phulkari, the Punjab government emporium, showcases Punjabi textiles and handicrafts. The central fountain and open spaces remain familiar gathering points for residents.

“The cherry blossom theme builds on this established identity while introducing a contemporary festive attraction. For traders, the initiative is an effort to keep Sector 17 relevant as shopping habits change, using public space, lighting and seasonal experiences to draw visitors while retaining the character of Chandigarh’s historic commercial centre”, said Vinayak Tripathi, a shopkeeper at the market.